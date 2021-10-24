MARQUETTE, Mich. -- The No. 19 Bemidji State men’s hockey team completed a two-game sweep of Northern Michigan on Saturday in Marquette, Mich., matching goals with the Wildcats for two periods before winning the third 1-0 to secure a 4-3 win.

Northern Michigan (2-3, 2-2 CCHA) started the scoring in the first period with a goal by Michael Colella at 8:31. Andre Ghantous, who assisted the first goal, added one of his own at 15:28.

But the Beavers (3-3, 2-0 CCHA) matched the tally late in the period, as Alex Ierullo scored at 17:30 on assists from Elias Rosen and Will Zmolek. Tyler Kirkup then laced in a shot at 18:29 off assists from Alex Adams and Lukas Sillinger.

In the second period, both teams went silent for 16 minutes. The last four, however, were action-packed, as Ierullo scored his second at 16:40 before NMU’s AJ Vanderbeck matched him at 18:35.

The decisive third period was all BSU, as Austin Jouppi scored the game winner at 8:49. Freshman goaltender Mattias Sholl took over from there, collecting 12 saves in the session to close it out.

Sholl finished with 35 saves in the first start of his career. Rico DiMatteo collected 23 saves for Northern Michigan on 27 shots.

The Beavers return home to face Bowling Green Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at the Sanford Center.





No. 19 Bemidji State 4, Northern Michigan 3

BSU 2 1 1 -- 4

NMU 2 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, NMU GOAL, Colella (Ghantous), 8:31; 2, NMU GOAL, Ghantous (Newhouse), 15:28; 3, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (Rosen, Zmolek), 17:39; 4, BSU GOAL, Kirkup (Adams, L. Sillinger), 18:29.

Second period -- 5, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (unassisted), 16:40; 6, NMU GOAL, Vanderbeck (Eriksson, Crone), 18:35, PP.

Third period -- 7, BSU GOAL, Jouppi (Johnson, O. Sillinger), 8:49.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 35, DiMatteo (NMU) 23.