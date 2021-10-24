BEMIDJI -- The benefit of a two-game series is the adjustments a team can make from game one to game two.

Bemidji State women’s hockey took full advantage of that opportunity Saturday at the Sanford Center. BSU gained a 1-0 lead on Clarkson after also doing so on Friday, but this time added another goal and held on down the stretch to secure a 2-1 win and finish the series 1-0-1 against a nationally acclaimed adversary.

“I'm just really proud of the group,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “Just really happy for them, to see them rewarded. Obviously it was a tough tie to take (last night) when you get tied late in the game like that. I was just really happy the way we responded.”

After a scoreless first 20 minutes, the Beavers came alive in the second period. Graysen Myers put a nifty move on Golden Knights goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk and slipped a puck past her to give BSU a 1-0 lead, just as Myers had done one night prior.

But this time, Bemidji State added another. Taylor Nelson took advantage of a giveaway by Pasiechnyk to set up Gabbie Smith for a backhanded score and a 2-0 Beavers lead.

“I knew Taylor was going to get the puck, and nobody was on me, so I was screaming,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘Taylor! Taylor! Taylor!’ And the goalie tips it perfectly to my backhand.”

BSU (2-3-1) dominated the action for nearly the entire period and could have scored a couple more. Playing that way against a team receiving votes in national rankings gives the Beavers confidence they can match up with any team in the country moving forward.

“I think it just gave us a lot of confidence,” Smith said. “We knew we were all over them, using our speed. I think that was a huge point in the game, knowing that we had a two-goal lead and that we just needed to keep (it) and just keep playing the way we were playing.”

Déjà vu set in once again, though, as Clarkson (5-1-2) halved the deficit with a goal by Baylee Kirwan 25 seconds into the third period. And yet again, just like in Friday’s matchup, the score came off an odd bounce.

“It was kind of a fluky (goal),” Scanlan said. “We get a great shot to start the period, it takes a bad bounce, and they get one. And obviously, that was a big lift for them.”

Not long after the goal, Larson was booked for roughing 12:24 into the period. The Beavers would have to kill a crucial penalty to preserve the win they couldn’t lock down Friday.

Not only did they do so, they limited the Golden Knights to few scoring opportunities and rode the momentum of the successful kill down the stretch.

“Knowing just that your teammates want it as bad as you do, I think that just is so freeing,” BSU starting goaltender Hannah Hogenson said. “And it makes you feel like you can go completely all out, because you know that every girl around you is doing the exact same thing for each other.”

Hogenson stopped 28 shots and finished with a .966 save percentage in her second straight home start. And this time, she was able to celebrate a win with her teammates and family.

“Just indescribable, honestly,” Hogenson said. “First win for me and for our team at home is huge, and being able to do it in front of a home crowd with friends and family in the stands was just a great feeling overall.”

Bemidji State returns to the rink for a home series with No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 2, Clarkson 1

CLR 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 0 2 0 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Myers (Deering, Nelson), 4:12; 2, BSU GOAL, Smith (Nelson), 12:04.

Third period -- 3, CLR GOAL, Kirwan (unassisted), 0:25.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 28, Pasiechnyk (CLR) 16.