MARQUETTE, Mich. -- It started well for Bemidji State men’s hockey Friday in Marquette, Mich., and took a turn for the worse in the second period. But in the decisive third period, the Beavers knuckled down and produced two goals to flip a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 win over Northern Michigan and earn their first Central Collegiate Hockey Association win in program history.

The two teams traded goals in an action-packed first period. BSU started the scoring with a goal by Tyler Kirkup at 8:38 off assists from Eric Martin and Lukas Silinger, but the Wildcats countered with a Michael Colella score two minutes later.

Kyle Looft answered for Bemidji State with a snipe coming off a faceoff win by Owen Sillinger at 12:56, but Northern Michigan’s AJ Vanderbeck knotted it up at 2 with a goal at 14:56.

The Beavers (2-3, 1-0 CCHA) took control of the period with three-plus minutes remaining when Ethan Somoza slid in a power-play goal at 16:10 off an assist from Alex Ierullo.

The second period was all Wildcats, as Vincent de Mey tied the game at 3 with a power-play score at 7:42. Hank Crone gave NMU (2-2, 2-1 CCHA) its first lead when he scored on another power play at 10:05.

After conceding its fourth goal and losing the lead, Bemidji State pulled senior starting goaltender Michael Carr for freshman Mattias Sholl. The entrance marked the first action of Sholl’s career.

It didn’t take him long to make an impression. The first-year netminder shut the Wildcats out down the stretch, giving his skaters an opportunity to retake the lead.

They took full advantage. Lukas Sillinger scored 2:04 into the third period to equalize, and freshman Jakub Lewandowski netted his first goal, the game winner, at 11:13.

The Beavers conclude their series with the Wildcats at 5:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in Marquette.





No. 19 Bemidji State 5, Northern Michigan 4

BSU 3 0 2 -- 5

NMU 2 2 0 -- 4

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Kirkup (Martin, L. Sillinger), 8:38, PP; 2, NMU GOAL, Colella (Ghantous, Nardi), 10:01, PP; 3, BSU GOAL, Looft (O. Sillinger), 12:56; 4, NMU GOAL, Vanderbeck (Crone, Eriksson), 14:59; 5, BSU GOAL, Somoza (Ierullo), 16:10, PP.

Second period -- 6, NMU GOAL, de Mey (Colella, Ghantous), 7:42, PP; 7, NMU GOAL, Crone (Eriksson), 10:05, PP.

Third period -- 8, BSU GOAL, L. Sillinger, 2:04; 9, BSU GOAL, Lewandowski (L. Sillinger, Martin), 11:13, PP.

Saves -- Carr (BSU) 9; Sholl (BSU) 14; Glockner (NMU) 29; Kent (NMU) 1.