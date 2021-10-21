When you face the No. 2 team in the country, like the Bemidji State women’s hockey team did last weekend against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, it gives you an idea what it takes to top one of the country’s top teams.

But when you lose both games against the Buckeyes, as well as your fifth-year senior goaltender, Kerigan Dowhy, for an indeterminate period of time, it takes a steely pair of eyes to see the silver linings in the thunderstorm.

“They took it to us pretty good,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “But as a coach, you're always looking for growth, and I thought the difference from Friday to Saturday was pretty evident, just in terms of our battle level, our compete level and how hard we were playing.”

The Beavers (1-3) dropped the opener 7-0 and the capper 3-1, showcasing improvement from game one to game two. One thing that didn’t improve -- the health of Dowhy -- looms over the coming series with Clarkson this weekend.

“It's a lower body injury, and it's going to be a little bit,” Scanlan said. “I can't pinpoint a date (when she’ll return), but she's working hard obviously to get back.”

In the interim, BSU will rely on its three other goalies -- Lexi Baker, Hannah Hogenson, and Abbie Thompson. Baker relieved Dowhy for the third period of game one against OSU, stopping 17 shots but conceding four goals.

Hogenson received the start Saturday and stopped 24 shots while allowing three goals.

“We're trying to win hockey games, so whoever we feel is doing the best, going to give us the best chance, it's going to be their net,” Scanlan said. “They've all had really good preseasons, they've all worked really hard every week. And so I know that they're going to compete real hard to get that spot, and I'm sure whoever's in there is going to give us a good chance.”

Hogenson could be the choice to start in net Friday against Clarkson, but she’s not letting that change her preparation.

“Whether I know beforehand that I'm not going to be playing or I find out like the day of (that I will play), preparing mentally and physically should be the exact same,” Hogenson said. “So I'd say it's pretty similar. I think my role in practice and in games, whether I'm playing or not, is just to push my teammates and do the best that I can.”

Whoever takes the ice will have the energy of home fans to feed off, something Bemidji State has not experienced so far this year. The Beavers have played their first four games on the road, and the homecoming experience gives them excitement.

“Knowing that you're going to be home for (this) nice long stretch is definitely nice,” Hogenson said. “Obviously, playing on the road is hard, but knowing those set dates that we're going to be at home, able to be in our environment, comfortable with our fans supporting us, is huge.”

Hogenson’s grandparents and father will be traveling from Montana and Alaska, respectively, hoping to see her between the pipes in the weekend series. For BSU to have team success, though, it must seize upon something realized during the series with Ohio State.

“We had a good meeting (Monday), and we talked about, 'It's not just because we played at Ohio State against the No. 2-ranked team in the country. We have to play like that all the time,’” Scanlan said. “We have to have that same mindset, that same focus, when it comes to whoever we're playing. And I said, ‘Hopefully, what we learned last week is going to help us going forward.’”

The Beavers will have a chance to carry their past experience forward against Clarkson at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, and again at 3:01 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, both at the Sanford Center.