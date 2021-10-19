FARGO -- Two new digital media reporters, primarily focused on video content, are expected to join The Rink Live website in an effort to provide comprehensive hockey content in the Upper Midwest at every level of the sport, including youth hockey, juniors, high school, college hockey and the NHL.

Launched in January 2019, The Rink Live -- powered by Forum Communications Co. -- provides in-depth coverage of Division I college hockey teams in Minnesota and North Dakota, in addition to high school hockey.

The new positions were designed to create and produce digital media related to youth hockey and top player prospects. Job descriptions for the youth hockey and player prospects positions were posted Tuesday. Applicants can use the links to apply.

In addition to extensive coverage of Division I college teams in Minnesota and North Dakota, The Rink Live produces a weekly podcast available on all major audio streaming services and video livestreams from major events like Hockey Day Minnesota, state high school tournaments in Minnesota and North Dakota, and the NCAA playoffs, including the Frozen Four.

"We're excited to continue growing our coverage of both men's and women's hockey at all levels," said Neal Ronquist, general manager of The Rink Live. "While we continue to provide the best college hockey coverage in the country, we're going to employ what we have learned and bring the same energy and professionalism to covering youth, prep, junior and professional hockey.

"Pierre Lamoreaux, the former coach of the United States Hockey League's Fargo Force, recently joined our team and his unique perspective as a hockey insider is providing insight into the content players, coaches and parents expect and want to consume. We want to help the great sport of hockey grow and believe we're strategically positioned to provide hockey enthusiasts with unique, credible, in-depth story telling that goes beyond the scores."

