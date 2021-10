MARQUETTE, Mich. -- No. 19 Bemidji State travels to the Barry Events Center to take on unranked Northern Michigan at 5:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in this CCHA matchup.

Bemidji State is 1-3-0 and Northern Michigan is 2-0 in early CCHA action and 2-1-0 overall.

The teams play again Saturday with another 5:37 p.m. start.

Follow the action on our live blog.