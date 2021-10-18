BEMIDJI -- Tyler Kirkup earned the Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s first-ever weekly award from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association on Monday.

The BSU senior received the league’s Forward of the Week award with a four-point series against No. 7 North Dakota.

Kirkup logged a goal and an assist during Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Fighting Hawks at the Sanford Center, and then he bagged a career-best two goals during Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over UND in Grand Forks, N.D.

The weekly award is the first such honor for Kirkup between the CCHA and WCHA. The Virden, Manitoba, native now sits 10th in the league with four points and ranks third in the league with three goals, as well.

Lake Superior State’s Jacob Nordqvist was tabbed as the CCHA’s Defenseman of the Week, and teammate Dawson Tritt took home Rookie of the Week honors. Northern Michigan’s Charlie Glockner was named Goaltender of the Week.

No. 19 Bemidji State (1-3-0) next travels to Marquette, Mich., to face Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-33, with puck drop set for 5:37 p.m. each night.