BEMIDJI -- Thanks to Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win at North Dakota , the Bemidji State men’s hockey team rose up one spot to No. 19 in the USCHO.com Division I poll on Monday.

BSU racked up 149 points to move up one slot from its No. 20 ranking in the Oct. 11 poll.

Michigan overtook the No. 1 spot and racked up 45 first-place votes. Minnesota State dropped down to No. 2, while St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth filled out the rest of the top five.

North Dakota also improved one spot to No. 6 after splitting with the Beavers over the weekend.

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association has three teams in the top 20 and another trio are receiving votes. Alongside the Beavers and Mavericks, Michigan Tech fell two spots to No. 16.

Northern Michigan (13), Lake Superior State (9) and Bowling Green (5) are all receiving a handful of votes.

BSU is 1-3-0 overall and will next face a non-ranked opponent for the first time this season as it opens CCHA play. Bemidji State travels to Marquette, Mich., to face Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-33, with puck drop set for 5:37 p.m. each night.