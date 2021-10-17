COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a closer contest, but still not the result the Bemidji State women’s hockey team wanted Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Beavers kept it close with No. 2 Ohio State one night after a 7-0 loss, but two first-period goals and another early in the second period proved to be too much for BSU to match. Despite adding a goal of their own late in the second, they could not add on and fell 3-1.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 6-0 WCHA) got on the board in the first when Jenna Buglioni laced in a shot at 9:01. Sophie Jaques joined the party at 15:37 to put the home team up 2-0.

In the second, Gabby Rosenthal stretched the lead with a score at 3:05.

Taylor Nelson countered for Bemidji State at 17:21 off an assist from Reece Hunt, but the Beavers couldn’t sneak any more pucks past OSU goaltender Raygan Kirk for the duration of the game.

Kirk finished with 13 saves on 14 shots, while BSU’s Hannah Hogenson stopped 24 of 27 shots she faced.

The Beavers (1-3, 1-3 WCHA) return to the ice for a home series with Clarkson on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at the Sanford Center.





No. 2 Ohio State 3, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

OSU 2 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, OSU GOAL, Buglioni (Gardiner), 9:01; 2, OSU GOAL, Jaques (Grant, Schepers), 15:37.

Second period -- 3, OSU GOAL, Rosenthal (Gardiner), 3:05; 4, BSU GOAL, Nelson (Hunt), 17:21.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 24; Kirk (OSU) 13.