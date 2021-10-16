COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bemidji State women’s hockey failed to keep pace with the No. 2 team in the country Friday night, losing 7-0 to Ohio State in a road matchup.

BSU (1-2-0, 1-2-0 WCHA) was outshot 53-13, conceding one goal in the first period, two in the second and four in the third. The result marked the Beavers’ first shutout loss of the season.

Liz Schepers scored first for OSU at 6:58 in the first. Jennifer Gardiner recorded both goals in the second period two minutes apart at 13:15 and 15:16. Gabby Rosenthal added three in the final period and Lauren Bernard contributed the fourth.

Kerigan Dowhy stopped 29 of 32 shots for Bemidji State, and Lexi Baker posted 17 saves on 21 shots in relief.

Former Beavers top scorer Clair DeGeorge recorded an assist and two shots for the Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 WCHA). Ohio State was +2 in scoring margin during DeGeorge’s ice time.

BSU faces OSU once more at 3:01 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.





No. 2 Ohio State 7, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

OSU 1 2 4 -- 7

First period -- 1, OSU GOAL, Schepers (Hauswirth, Buglioni), 6:58, PP.

Second period -- 2, OSU GOAL, Gardiner (Buglioni), 13:15; 3, OSU GOAL, Gardiner (unassisted), 15:16.

Third period -- 4, OSU GOAL, Bernard (DeGeorge, Levis), 3:27; 5, OSU GOAL, Rosenthal (Curlett, Buglioni), 8:19; 6, OSU GOAL, Rosenthal (Bizal, Jaques), 11:57, PP; 7, OSU GOAL, Rosenthal (Bizal, Gardiner), 16:37.



