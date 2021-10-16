BEMIDJI -- Zach Driscoll made his return to Bemidji State on Friday night and experienced a little bit of everything.

There were boos. There were cheers. He allowed some goals -- three to be exact.

But ultimately, the result was a North Dakota win over the No. 20 BSU men’s hockey team -- a 4-3 triumph for the visiting No. 7 Fighting Hawks on the strength of a second-period surge that included three goals in less than four minutes.

“At the end of the day, there are a lot of emotions,” Driscoll said. “You try to treat it just like another hockey game, but you always have that in the back of your mind.”

He encountered a mixed reaction when he was introduced prior to the contest, with Beaver fans reminding their former goaltender how the Sanford Center treats visitors. The student section serenaded him with “DRIIIIIIIIS-COLLLLL” chants throughout the game.

Driscoll experienced an even ruder awakening in the fast-starting first period. The Beavers attacked him early, putting two pucks on net, the second of which found nylon off Tyler Kirkup’s stick at 5:40.

“They came out hard like we knew they would,” Driscoll said. “They're a really, really good team. Fast. Aggressive.”

But the Fighting Hawks (3-0) flipped the script in the second. They hounded BSU (0-3) in the offensive zone, putting in three goals on Driscoll’s replacement, sophomore Gavin Enright. Louis Jamernik scored first for UND at 3:11, with Gavin Hain following closely behind at 5:20. Jackson Kunz scored off a faceoff at 6:52 to put the Fighting Hawks up by two in the blink of an eye.

“Us going into the second period being up 1-0, they wanted to come out in the second period being on the puck, throwing pucks to the net,” Enright said. “So they responded very well in the second period.”

BSU could have folded at that point, but the Beavers hung tough and shut the scoring down for the rest of the period.

In the third, Bemidji State answered early with captain Ethan Somoza’s first goal of the year at 2:09, giving the Beavers life and hope that they could tie the score later in the period.

But despite pressuring Driscoll consistently, it was North Dakota who recorded the crucial final-period score, as Judd Caulfield spun in a pretty shot from the slot to give UND a 4-2 lead.

After finding limited success in 5-on-5 play, BSU managed to pull Enright with two minutes remaining and keep the puck in the Fighting Hawks’ zone, eventually scoring with 28 seconds left on Owen Sillinger’s shot. The last few seconds proved to be too little to equalize, though, as North Dakota regained possession and iced the remainder of the clock.

“We went 6-on-5, we scored, and they didn't get a look,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “I don't think they even got the puck out of the zone. So I thought our guys got good pressure. I thought we overloaded each side of the rink. We possessed it well, we got some shots through, we won a lot of battles. That's what you're asking your guys to do, and they did that on a 6-on-5 for a couple minutes.”

The effort compared favorably to the Beavers’ execution against Minnesota Duluth last Saturday, as down 2-1, BSU was never able to possess the puck for long enough to pull Enright for a sixth attacker and a better chance to score.

And despite taking their third straight loss of the young season, Bemidji State gave the No. 7 team in the country all it could handle, and impressed their former netminder in the process.

“That was a full-blown man's game tonight,” Driscoll said. “That was a 60-minute college hockey game.”

Bemidji State will have one more opportunity to take down North Dakota at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, as the two teams travel to Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks for the second game of the home-and-home.

No. 7 North Dakota 4, No. 20 Bemidji State 3

UND 0 3 1 -- 4

BSU 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Kirkup (Lewandowski), 5:40.

Second period -- 2, UND GOAL, Jamernik (unassisted), 3:11; 3, UND GOAL, Hain (Jamernik, Frisch), 5:20; 4, UND GOAL, Kunz (Constantini), 6:52.

Third period -- 5, BSU GOAL, Somoza (Kirkup, Looft), 2:09; 6, UND GOAL, Caulfield (Gaber), 12:23; 7, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (Zmolek, Armour), 19:32, EA.

Saves -- Enright (BSU) 25; Driscoll (UND) 30.