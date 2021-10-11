Bob Motzko will have a bit of a homecoming this weekend. He will be behind the bench for a game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the first time since he left St. Cloud State to become the head coach at the University of Minnesota. in 2018. Motzko talks about his time at St. Cloud State, discusses the Gophers' opening weekend, tells stories about growing up in Austin, shares a good Herb Brooks story, discusses hockey in Sioux Falls and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
The fourth-ranked Gophers (2-0) and second-ranked Huskies (3-1) play a home-and-home series this weekend. The teams play at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN +) at 3M Arena at Maruicci in Minneapolis and then at 5 p.m. Saturday (FOX 9+) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Follow The Rink Live for features, news, the live blogs and coverage of the games.
