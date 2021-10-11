BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has clung on to its national ranking.

The Beavers grabbed the final spot in the latest USCHO.com poll on Monday, coming in at No. 20 after getting swept by No. 5 Minnesota Duluth over the weekend.

After slotting in at No. 15 last week, BSU (0-2) fell five spots to No. 20. It is the ninth straight poll that Bemidji State has appeared in the top 20, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

Minnesota State retained the No. 1 ranking in the country with 17 first-place votes after splitting its series with No. 2 St. Cloud State. The Huskies remained No. 2 with 14 first-place votes, while Michigan (16 first-place votes) and Minnesota (one first-place vote) followed suit. Minnesota Duluth remained at No. 5 but received one first-place vote after sweeping BSU.

No. 11 Denver had the other first-place vote.

At No. 16, Michigan Tech was the only other CCHA school to appear in the top 20, though Northern Michigan, Bowling Green and Lake Superior State are also receiving votes.

Bemidji State’s next series is another home-and-home, this time with No. 7 North Dakota.

The series opens with a 7:07 p.m. game on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Sanford Center and continues at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.