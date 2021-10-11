According to College Hockey News archives, the North Dakota fifth-year senior became the first goaltender in NCAA men's hockey history to post a shutout for three different programs.

Driscoll had one shutout during his rookie season at St. Cloud State, nine during three seasons at Bemidji State and now one at UND.

Driscoll stopped all 18 shots during the Fighting Hawks' 4-0 win over Niagara in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"Obviously, that feels good, individually," Driscoll said. "But that doesn't happen without the team in front of us. Special teams were awesome today. Power play answered and the penalty kill did their job. The chances they did have were mostly from the outside. It was a good team effort for sure."

Niagara's closest call might have been a play in the first period where a puck floated over Driscoll and skipped off the top of the net.

"It was a little lucky there," Driscoll said. "You need those to get that shutout. Luck is good, too."

UND took the lead just 68 seconds into the game on a goal by Jake Schmaltz, but Niagara held the edge in shots on goal for most of the opening frame.

Driscoll kept UND in the lead, though, by stopping all eight Purple Eagles shots. He made five saves in the second period and five in the third.

"First of all, he's an outstanding person, and also a worker," UND head coach Brad Berry said. "He's played college hockey for a number of years now. He's seen a lot of different teams, a lot of different situations. There's nothing that replaces experience. It's nice to know he's got a big body of work that gives him the confidence to make those saves early in the game."

Zach Driscoll's shutouts

St. Cloud State career (2016-17)

1. Dec. 2, 2016 -- at Western Michigan (26 saves)

Bemidji State career (2018-21)

2. Jan. 11, 2019 -- vs. Alaska Fairbanks (25 saves)

3. Jan. 19, 2019 -- vs. Michigan Tech (18 saves)

4. Feb. 16, 2019 -- vs. Northern Michigan (21 saves)

---

5. Nov. 1, 2019 -- at Alaska Fairbanks (39 saves)

6. Nov. 23, 2019 -- vs. Alabama Huntsville (23 saves)

7. Feb. 14, 2020 -- at Northern Michigan (21 saves)

8. March 3, 2020 -- vs. Lake Superior State (27 saves)

---

9. March 6, 2021 -- vs. Alabama Huntsville (16 saves)

10. March 7, 2021 -- vs. Alabama Huntsville (13 saves)

North Dakota career (2021-present)

11. Oct. 9, 2021 -- vs. Niagara (18 saves)