The ones in green and white, though, left disappointed, as despite taking a lead early in the first period, a two-period stretch in which the Beavers allowed three goals and only answered back with one doomed them to chase the tie for the rest of the game. It was too much to ask, and after a late empty-netter added some window-dressing, they fell 4-2.

“There were definitely a lot of areas in the second period that we could have cleaned up,” junior goaltender Michael Carr said. “Just being better in the dirty areas, on the walls, on the blue lines. We just clean up details like that, it’s a 2-2, 2-1 game. So like I said, we’ll just have to work on those areas tomorrow in morning skate, and then we’ll be ready to go.”

Carr received the second start of his career and stopped 26 shots. He was particularly instrumental in keeping the Beavers in the game down the stretch, as he recorded nine saves in the third period.

“It’s just doing my part,” Carr said. “I mean, for me, I just break it up into little five- and two-minute segments. You can’t focus too much on the shot you just stopped, and you can’t worry too much about what’s getting ready to happen. You just gotta stay level and be ready for whatever comes at you.”

The Beavers started fast in the first period, with Eric Martin firing in a shot off a pass from Ethan Somoza at 5:11 to give BSU an early lead. But the Bulldogs didn’t take long to answer, as Luke Loheit flipped in a shot at 9:38 to tie the game at 1.

Martin broke the ice with Bemidji State’s first goal of the year, and it was an experience he won’t soon forget. The sophomore forward had not yet seen what happens when a goal ignites the Sanford Center crowd.

“It was honestly really cool,” Martin said. “As soon as I scored, I just looked over and saw the student section, and I had never really experienced that before last year. We never really got to get that full capacity in the rink, so I just looked over and saw the student section, and it was a pretty cool feeling.”

In the second period, UMD took advantage of the waning moments of Owen Sillinger’s five-minute major boarding penalty to take the lead on a score by Noah Cates at 1:04. The Bulldogs dominated possession early in the period, but once Bemidji State returned to full strength, they began to even out possession. This paid off when defenseman Will Zmolek flipped in a shot at 4:52 to tie the game at 2. Duluth regained control a few minutes later when Quinn Olson punched in a rebound at 8:01 to regrasp the lead.

A long scoring drought ensured thereafter. BSU had two power-play chances in rapid succession in the third period, but failed to capitalize. And after pulling Carr with two minutes remaining, they not only failed to equalize, but lost possession and allowed a breakaway goal by UMD’s Koby Bender with under a minute remaining to seal it.

The Beavers return to the ice quickly for a road rematch with Duluth at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.





Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 2

UMD 1 2 1 -- 4

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Martin (Somoza), 5:11; 2, UMD GOAL, Loheit (Cates, Loney), 9:38.

Second period -- 3, UMD GOAL, Cates (Roth), 1:04, PP 4, BSU GOAL, Zmolek (L. Sillinger, O. Sillinger), 4:52; 5, UMD GOAL, Olson (Biondi, Kelley), 8:01.

Third period -- 6, UMD GOAL, Bender (unassisted), 19:02.

Saves -- Carr (BSU) 26, Stejskal (UMD) 18.