BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State released fan attendance guidelines this week ahead of the men’s team’s Friday home opener against Minnesota Duluth.

Fan attendance will be permitted at the Sanford Center in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health and other health officials. Fans are required to wear a mask or appropriate face covering inside the Sanford Center and are asked to provide their own.

The policy is in keeping with the university’s policy that requires mask-wearing in all indoor buildings on campus. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the venue and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices are taking place.

Food and beverage is permitted at the Sanford Center through the concession stands, and fans can remove masks indoors when actively eating or drinking. Restrooms are open and available.

If any issues arise (including those related to masking protocol) during a BSU athletic event, fans are asked to contact the nearest usher or game day staff member for assistance.

The No. 15 Beavers start the home season at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth.