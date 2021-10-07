After over a year of few or no fans in the Sanford Center, the full-capacity fan experience returns to the home of Bemidji State hockey Friday night. And the men’s team is ready.

"It gives you a heck of a lot more excitement, and you're pretty enthusiastic as far as playing this coming weekend,” head coach Tom Serratore said.

The No. 15 Beavers face a formidable opponent this Friday and Saturday. No. 5 Minnesota Duluth comes to town Friday fresh off a 4-2 neutral-site exhibition win over No. 13 Wisconsin. Bemidji State then travels to Duluth to cap the series on Saturday. There will be no easing into the start of the regular season for BSU, even though the team did have an exhibition with North Dakota to get its feet wet.

“It's a home-and-home series, so we both get a shot at home,” fifth-year defenseman Brad Johnson said. “And we know that Duluth is obviously a great team, and we're looking forward to a hard-fought battle this weekend. And especially Friday in front of our fans, we want to do what we can do and do our best. Looking forward to it for sure.”

The Beavers obtained plenty of video and lessons learned from the 2-1 exhibition loss to North Dakota last Saturday. But the juice has been different in practice this week as they prepare for games that count, especially the home opener on Friday.

“I was proud of our guys' effort (against North Dakota),” Serratore said. “And there's some things that we need to work on, obviously, but that's understandable this early in the year. And it's the same thing year in and year out. There's going to be certain parts of your game that need work, and certain parts of your game are probably a little further ahead than you think. But overall, it was a good test for us, and now we're excited to play for keeps.”

One thing Serratore and his staff aren’t ready to do yet is name a starting goaltender. Serratore declined to name a starter ahead of the weekend series, so it’s close to a complete mystery who will take the ice first for BSU on Friday. No one, except the staff and players, will likely know the starter until a few minutes before Friday’s 7:07 p.m. start. Each of the Beavers’ three netminders played one full period in the exhibition with North Dakota.

"I thought they all played well," Serratore said. "I mean, we didn't give up a 5-on-5 goal. We gave up a power play goal, a 4-on-4 goal. Overall, I thought those guys did a heck of a job. We gave up two goals, and again, like I said, they were non-5-on-5 goals, so it's a testament to those guys and our team defense.”

Johnson will be an important leader of that team defense. What did he take from Bemidji State’s performance last weekend?

“Last Saturday was the first opportunity for our whole team to kind of get some ice time together, get some video,” Johnson said. “And we're gonna work hard this week and build on what we thought we did good and what we thought we didn't do so well last weekend. So we're gonna use that and target that towards Duluth.”

The Beavers do know that they’ll skate out Friday night to an atmosphere that should be special, one created by starved home fans hoping to make up for lost time.

"I love playing here at the home rink,” Johnson said. “It's just a great atmosphere with our fans, and having them here is awesome for us. It's definitely going to be high energy, everyone's going to be pumped up now that the games mean something right now for points. So we're excited.”

BSU drops the puck at 7:07 p.m. for both the Friday, Oct. 8, home matchup and the Saturday, Oct. 9, road matchup.