At least, not as a member of Bemidji State. The Beavers’ goaltender for their run to the NCAA East Regional Final transferred to North Dakota for the 2021-22 season. He has already faced his former team once, earning a 2-1 win for UND in the two teams’ exhibition matchup Saturday night. He will return to Sanford Center for BSU’s home matchup with the Fighting Hawks on Oct. 15.

Who will replace him in net? It’s still an open question after the Beavers gave each of their goalies one full period against North Dakota.

Junior Michael Carr played the first period and pitched a shutout with eight saves. Freshman Mattias Sholl took the second frame and allowed a power-play goal but recorded six saves. Sophomore Gavin Enright played the third and allowed one goal, an even-strength game-winner by UND defenseman Jake Sanderson, and collected five saves.

RELATED: Read all the stories in the Pioneer's BSU Hockey special section

We’ll see who takes the ice Friday at 7:07 p.m. against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in Bemidji State’s season opener. But one thing’s for sure -- head coach Tom Serratore knows his goalies need to play games to find their sea legs, and he needs to see how they perform in game action to figure out the true pecking order.

“You only can do so much in practice,” Serratore said. “Practice is not easy for goaltenders. So we just need to play some games too, and we got to let the competition play out from games.”

He expanded on why game action is so important by highlighting the elements present in game situations that are missing in practices.

“It's just hard because there's a lot of drills you're doing with no resistance,” he said. “And if there's no resistance, shooters have an advantage, but once there's resistance, and it's 5-on-5, the goalies have the advantage. The game's played 5-on-5 on Friday night and Saturday night, so that's why it's totally different. And that's why you got to let the games play some of this stuff out.”

‘Fighting for one spot’

Carr is the most experienced player, having appeared in two games overall during his two years in the program. Enright played merely 5:10 in relief of Driscoll on Feb. 12, 2021, for his only game action. Sholl is a true freshman whose only collegiate experience was the second period in Saturday’s exhibition.

Any experience gained last season was in front of limited-capacity crowds. Whoever crouches in the crease on Friday will be in for a brand-new experience against a top-five team.

"At the end of the day, we're all fighting for one spot,” Carr said. “And I think it's just kind of one of those things where we're all supporting each other and we're all battling in practice, but we all have one goal, and that's to step in and help this team win games. And I think all three of us are ready to do it, and right now it's just a matter of who can take over and take the reins.”

Enright, a Farmington native, shares the same goalie coach with Driscoll, an Apple Valley native. Enright said that coincidence and his time under Driscoll at BSU helped him learn from a player who was a key cog in the Beavers’ success last year.

“In the locker room last year, he was a guy to look up to,” Enright said. “And especially for me being a freshman that year, and him having 100% the starting role, (there) was a lot to learn from his demeanor, (the way) he carried himself, his hockey IQ and how he perceived things. Just chatting with him about what he saw here, what he saw there based on certain plays.

“And it was also fun to watch and learn from him just in practice as well. I would say he was a mentor for me last year. He probably doesn't even know that because we were just good friends, but I know I learned a lot from him. Last year, learning from him was probably one of the best guys you could learn from because he's a hell of a goalie. And I respect him a lot.”

The intrigue in net will be a crucial part of Bemidji State’s story in 2021-22, and the journey officially starts Friday.