The 2020-21 season was an abnormal one for all college athletes, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on scheduling and ensuring no team truly knew what to expect from week to week.

The 2021-22 season is slated to be more normal for college sports, but one odd carryover will have an unprecedented impact on rosters -- the NCAA’s frozen eligibility waiver that allowed players an extra year to play at their schools. Most immediately -- and perhaps most importantly -- this meant that seniors whose eligibility would normally have expired after four seasons of competition had the option to return for a fifth.

Bemidji State women’s hockey has four such players -- forward Lydia Passolt, forward Lindsey Featherstone, forward Paige Beebe and goaltender Kerigan Dowhy -- who opted in for a fifth year, and the Beavers are relying on them to reverse last year’s 2-16-2 record and lead this year’s team to improved results.

RELATED: Read all the stories in the Pioneer's BSU Hockey special section

“Obviously, you lead on and off the ice,” Featherstone said. “After a season like last year going into (a lot of overtime games) and not getting many games played, it's just really important to get back to who we want to be as a team. (We’re) working super hard and doing the little things right, and kind of setting that example and setting the tone for what we want the year to look like.

“And then off the ice, I think it's really important to bridge that gap between fifth-years and freshmen, fifth-years and sophomores, as well as kind of just continuing our relationships with the junior and senior class. And that way, just making sure that we have a really close-knit team between all the girls, no matter how old you are.”

BSU brings back more experience than usual, but also a wider age gap between the team’s youngest and oldest players. Bridging that gap effectively will require getting everyone involved.

“Yes, we are (leaders), but we're also trying to take a step back too and let other people lead, because we have been leaders before,” Passolt said. “We technically are not supposed to be here. But we are, which is great and awesome, and we're happy to be here. But we also know when to take a step back and have other people lead. But it is helpful to be here for a fifth year and understand how the coaches react, or how things are done, and certain things like that.”

Beebe noted that the fifth-years don’t have to be vocal with their leadership -- it can be more impactful for them to show younger players the standard they expect them to match.

“We don't always need to be the ones speaking up,” she said. “We have an amazing leadership group as a whole, but I think just doing the little things right, we know what to expect. So it's doing those little things right, and then the younger girls are able to watch us and learn from that.”

Beebe did the little things right -- and a couple big things -- in the Beavers’ season-opening series against St. Thomas, scoring two goals in BSU’s 3-0 win on Friday. Dowhy finished with 31 saves and a shutout in the victory.

Bemidji State lost 2-1 on Saturday to split the series, setting its record at 1-1. Whether the Beavers can maintain winning moving forward depends on how quickly the unusually large roster can jell and execute together.

“We have a very large roster because of the super seniors that are back and a fairly large incoming (freshman) class,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We've done a lot of scrimmaging. We've just done a lot of competition, and it's just given us an opportunity as a staff to evaluate all of our players in those circumstances.”

The Beavers have a week off before returning to the ice to face Ohio State on the road Oct. 15-16. They will make their home debut Oct. 22-23 against Clarkson at the Sanford Center.