Minnesota Wild winger Jordan Greenway downplayed his conversation with coach Dean Evason last week. On the heels of an awful performance in the preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues, the 24-year-old said his talk with Evason was brief.

Frankly, it didn’t need to be lengthy. There wasn’t much to say after Greenway seemed to loaf around the ice for 60 minutes of regulation.

“I wasn’t myself happy with how I played,” said Greenway, who looked much more engaged in Monday’s preseason game. “Just wanted to build off last game. But I didn’t think I could do much worse.”

Made aware of Greenway’s comments following a rather meaningless 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, Evason laughed quietly to himself before engaging with reporters.

“That’s funny because that was my quote to him,” Evason said. “You know what? That’s good. That’s exciting for us that he’s aware. Maybe two years ago, he thinks, ‘Well, I didn’t play so bad.’ He knows now that he played like crap.”

Not only did Greenway take Evason’s comments to heart last week, he made a noticeable change in Monday’s game. From the initial drop of the puck, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Greenway flew around with reckless abandon, carving out space for linemates Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno.

“I thought I was moving better today,” Greenway said after the game. “I did some good things. I thought our whole line did a lot of good things.”

Indeed. You could make a legitimate argument that the Greenway-Hartman-Foligno line was the most effective on the ice for the Wild. All three players brought a physical presence to the ice, and while they didn’t score any goals, if they continue to play like that, they will get rewarded in the future.

“It was great,” Greenway said. “Obviously, I played with Moose basically all of last season, and Hartzy is pretty easy to play with. He does a good job in the middle. He plays a similar game to how Moose and I do.”

Asked how Hartman fits in on the line, Greenway referenced how he has a similar skill set to that of Joel Eriksson Ek. Remember, the Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno line was elite for the Wild in both ends last season.

That’s something Greenway and Foligno are hoping to repeat with Hartman as the new man in the middle.

“It’s more upon us to just play better and play like we did last season,” Foligno said. “We can still do a lot with Hartzy up the middle. He’s got a good skill set.”

As for Greenway specifically, he’s focused on continuing to grow his game ahead of the Oct. 15 season opener against the Anaheim Ducks.

“You’ve got to get into good habits,” Greenway said. “My first game I didn’t know how engaged I was going to be. Obviously, I wish I would have been more engaged. But I haven’t thought about that game for a while. I put that behind me and just looked to do better (in Monday’s preseason game). I thought I was more engaged. I thought I took a step.”