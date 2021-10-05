BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team dropped one spot in the USCHO.com Division I Poll on Monday after a close 2-1 exhibition loss to No. 8 North Dakota, checking in at No. 15 in the second edition of the poll for 2021-22.

The Beavers earned 269 points, seven behind Harvard, the new No. 14. Central Collegiate Hockey Association rival Minnesota State swept defending national champion and season-opening No. 1 UMass in an official series last weekend, vaulting the Mavericks up to the top spot from No. 5 last week.

Minnesota State earned 24 of 50 first-place votes and 951 points to hold off No. 2 St. Cloud State (943 points, 16 first-place votes) and No. 3 Michigan (885 points, eight first-place votes). No. 4 Minnesota and No. 12 Denver hold the only other first-place votes (one each) in the Oct. 4 poll.

BSU’s upcoming weekend opponent, Minnesota Duluth, rounds out the top five after earning 780 points.

Other CCHA teams are represented in receiving votes, with Michigan Tech (44), Lake Superior State (37), Bowling Green State (10) and Northern Michigan (2) earning points in the poll.

Bemidji State faces No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Sanford Center and 7:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in Duluth.