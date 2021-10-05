Throughout training camp, Wild coach Dean Evason has preached the importance of getting the NHL group together as quickly as possible.

That explains why the Wild have made cuts so rapidly over the past couple of weeks.

It has allowed the coaching staff to tactfully implement systems with the Oct. 15 season opener against the Anaheim Ducks on the horizon. It’s also allowed the coaching staff to make more tailored evaluations on some of the ongoing roster battles.

Still, as good as practices have been over the past week or so, as Evason noted over the weekend, nothing compares to game action. Which is what made Monday’s preseason game between the Wild and rival Colorado Avalanche so intriguing.

Here are some observations from that game, which the Wild won 3-1 on goals by Kirill Kaprizov, Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon:

Top lines

This is the first time this preseason that the Wild have seen the top half of their lineup in action. That is Joel Eriksson Ek centering the first line of Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, and Ryan Hartman centering the second line of Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno.

Looking specifically at the Kaprizov-Eriksson Ek-Zuccarello line, it generated a good amount of scoring chances, while also controlling the puck for prolonged stretches. Oh, and Kaprizov scored a beautiful goal, hammering home a pinpoint pass from Zuccarello.

Meanwhile, the Greenway-Hartman-Foligno line was hands down the best trio on the ice for the Wild. Not only did that line bring the type of physicality that Evason wants to see, it proved capable of attacking the other way at a moment’s notice.

Though it’s dangerous to make sweeping declarations in the preseason, the Wild look to be in good shape when it comes to their top lines.

Fiala impresses

Kevin Fiala looked like a man on a mission throughout Monday’s game. He was dynamic on the offensive end as per usual, and maybe more impressively, he contributed on the defensive end with some reps on the penalty kill.

This is proof of Fiala continuing to become an all-around player. He preached the importance of that on the first day of training camp and has followed through so far.

As for his linemates, Fiala played alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Victor Rask in the game. That trio has been together at times throughout training camp.

It will be interesting to see if the coaching staff tries some other players with Fiala at some point. He played with top prospect Matt Boldy earlier this preseason.

NO ROSSI

Marco Rossi was not in the lineup for Monday’s game, and while Evason confirmed he will play later this week, it seems the 20-year-old center is on the outside looking in as far as making the team out of training camp.

There are a few players clearly ahead of Rossi in the pecking order, including Boldy, Adam Beckman and Brandon Duhaime.

As intriguing as Rossi is on the surface, he might benefit from playing some games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. Remember, he missed all of last season as he recovered from COVID complications.