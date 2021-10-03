GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Exhibition games count most not for the score at the end, but for what each team can get out of them.

They still keep score, though, and No. 8 North Dakota won 2-1 over No. 14 Bemidji State in the exhibition contest held Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

But more important for the Beavers was what they obtained from the matchup -- a full 60 minutes of game film and an opportunity to test their mettle against a top-tier college hockey power before officially starting the season against Minnesota Duluth next week.

The Beavers rotated three goaltenders through the net as they attempted to find the replacement for former goalie Zach Driscoll, who transferred to UND after the 2020-21 season and spent all 60 minutes in net for the Fighting Hawks. Each of the Beavers' goalies played a full period as head coach Tom Serratore and his staff analyzed which one would replace Driscoll in net full-time.

Junior Michael Carr took the ice first and stopped eight Hawks shots, all at even strength.

In the second period, both teams got on the board, with Riese Gaber netting a power-play score 2:30 into the period to put the Fighting Hawks up. But the Beavers answered 4:13 into the second at even strength when Alex Ierullo flicked in a shot after some crisp passing by brothers Owen and Lukas Sillinger to tie up the contest.

Freshman Mattias Sholl earned the assignment in the penultimate period and recorded six saves, conceding only the power-play goal.

In the third period, sophomore Gavin Enright crouched between the pipes and stopped five shots, but not Joel Sanderson’s unassisted score at 11:02 that proved to be the game-winner for UND.

BSU’s goalies combined for 19 saves on 21 shots, while Driscoll stopped 16 of 17 shots.

Bemidji State’s offensive attack generated several breakaway opportunities, including a couple 1-on-1s, but Driscoll’s former teammates were unable to utilize their familiarity to best him.

The Beavers will regroup, practice, watch the film and then open up the regular season against Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. from Bemidji on Friday and 7:07 p.m. from Duluth on Saturday.





North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

UND 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, UND GOAL, Gaber (Sanderson, Calder), 2:30, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (O. Sillinger, L. Sillinger), 4:13.

Third period -- 3, UND GOAL, Sanderson (unassisted), 11:02, 4v4.

Saves -- Carr (BSU) 8, Sholl (BSU) 6, Enright (BSU) 5, Driscoll (UND) 16.