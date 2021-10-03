MENDOTA HEIGHTS -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team lost 2-1 to St. Thomas on Saturday in Mendota Heights, falling on the wrong side of the Tommies’ first win as a Division I team.

The Beavers (1-1) took an early lead when sophomore Gabbie Smith scored her first collegiate goal 1:19 into the game on an assist by Reece Hunt, but they were unable to score any more goals despite outshooting St. Thomas 29 to 25.

The Tommies (1-3) tied the game 7:06 into the second period when Maija Almich scored the team’s first Division I goal in program history. In the third period, Luci Bianchi scored at 13:06 to give St. Thomas a lead it would not relinquish.

BSU was 0-for-3 on power plays, while the Tommies went 0-for-2.

Kerigan Dowhy finished with 23 saves in net for Bemidji State, while St. Thomas goalie Saskia Maurer finished with 28.

The Beavers return to action on the road against Ohio State for an Oct. 15-16 series in Columbus, Ohio. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:01 p.m. Friday and 2:01 p.m. Saturday.





St. Thomas 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

STT 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Smith (Hunt), 1:19.

Second period -- 2, STT GOAL, Almich (Jurgensen), 7:06.

Third period -- 3, STT GOAL, Bianchi (Promersberger, Vallario), 13:06.

Saves -- Dowhy (BSU) 23; Maurer (STT) 28.