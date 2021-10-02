Ryan Hartman is well aware where he’s currently playing in the Wild lineup. Flanked by hulking wingers Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno, the hard-nosed Hartman is filling a role once occupied by Joel Eriksson Ek.

The combination of Eriksson Ek centering Greenway and Foligno last season proved to be the most reliable line on the team. Not only did they shut down top players on the opposing team with regularity, they were capable of pushing the pace the other way.

It’s on Hartman to keep that trend going now that he’s the man in the middle of Greenway and Foligno.

“They were awesome for us shutting down top lines,” Hartman said. “I’d imagine that we’re going to be that kind of line again. I definitely take pride in being around the puck. I think us three can be really good defensively.”

In that same breath, Hartman noted how it’s important to contribute offensively, as well. He takes pride in being a two-way player, and while he has proven capable of filling that role in the past, this is no doubt Hartman’s biggest opportunity since signing with the Wild on July 1, 2019.

For the past couple of seasons, Hartman has played in the bottom half of the lineup, grinding out tough minutes against opposing teams night in and night out. Now he’s getting a chance in the top half of the lineup.

Not bad considering Hartman only recently switched back to center. He stepped into that role last season and impressed coach Dean Evason in the process.

“His play dictated that he deserved to go there again,” Evason said. “Our thought process when we moved (Eriksson Ek) was (whoever) goes there is a real gritty defensive-minded guy. That’s pretty clear who that is.”

Asked about the switch to center, Hartman said he likes the position because he’s around the puck a lot more.

“Sometimes you go through a shift as a winger, and you’re standing on your point, and you go through a minute or minute and a half and have no impact on the play or the puck,” Hartman said. “As a center you’re always there. It’s kind of fit me well. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Needless to say, the Wild have also enjoyed Hartman in that position. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win — and as he showed by dropping the gloves with Gabriel Landeskog in Thursday’s preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche — the action on the ice seems to follow him.

“He’s got the instigator mentality,” Evason added. “He likes to stir it up. He likes to get in there. What better person to play against top lines than him.”