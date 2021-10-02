MENDOTA HEIGHTS -- Typically, when a new member is admitted to an exclusive club, there are kind greetings and gifts bestowed upon them.

Bemidji State women’s hockey had no time for such decorum Friday. Fifth-year senior Paige Beebe ripped the welcome mat out from under new WCHA member St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, depositing two first-period pucks in the back of the net and powering BSU to a 3-0 win to drop the puck on its 2021-22 season.

Beebe scored 3:53 into the game on an assist from Graysen Myers and added another with 1.1 seconds remaining in the period off an Adriana Van De Leest assist. Hunt added insurance with the third goal 17:46 into the second frame from an assist by Kate Boland.

Kerigan Dowhy recorded a shutout in goal for the Beavers with 31 saves to improve to 1-0. BSU generated 33 shots of its own, 30 of which were saved by Tommies goaltender Alexa Dobchuk.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on power plays.

The win is Bemidji State’s first in its regular season opener since 2016, when the Beavers beat Syracuse 2-1.

The two teams will match wits again at 3:01 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Mendota Heights to conclude the opening series.





Bemidji State 3, St. Thomas 0

BSU 2 1 0 -- 3

STT 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Beebe (Myers), 3:53; 2, BSU GOAL, Beebe (Van De Leest), 19:58.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Boland), 17:46.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Dowhy (BSU) 31, Dobchuk (STT) 30.