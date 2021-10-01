While most Wild fans have been fixated on top prospects like Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi throughout training camp, or the continuing emergence of Adam Beckman, a lesser known player has been flying under the radar.

His name is Brandon Duhaime, and honestly, he might have a better chance than any of the young prospects at making the team.

Not only does the 24-year-old winger have a gritty style of play fit for a role in the bottom of the lineup, his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame allows him to play a heavy game night in and night out. That might explain why Duhaime has spent most of training camp on a line alongside Nico Sturm and opposite Nick Bjugstad.

“You try not to read into the linemates and stuff like that,” Duhaime said. “Just go out there, and whoever I’m playing with, do my best with those guys.”

But it doesn’t take a genius to realize Duhaime is playing with a couple of guys expected to be in the starting lineup for the Oct. 15 season opener against the Anaheim Ducks. Thus, it bodes well for Duhaime that Wild coach Dean Evason keeps going back to him in that spot.

Asked about Duhaime’s chances of making the team, Evason replied, “You see the people still here, right? We are making cuts every day.”

In other words, the fact that Duhaime is still around speaks to the impression he continues to make on the coaching staff. That was clear in Thursday’s preseason game against Avalanche in Colorado.

Aside from flying around the ice, and finishing every check, Duhaime stood up for Marcus Foligno, dropping the gloves with Avalanche defenseman Dennis Gilbert near the crease. The willingness to do the latter is a big part of his game.

“It was always something that intrigued,” Duhaime said. ” When I was growing up I loved that side of the game. It was really fun to watch. I always felt that would be something I wanted to bring to the table when I turned pro.”

While the Wild aren’t looking for an enforcer — that role has pretty much been phased out of the NHL over the past decade — they like that Duhaime bring a sense of physicality to the lineup.

“You get excited when guys bring what they’re going to bring to us,” Evason said. “That’s his game. He has that grit level. He finishes checks. And if push comes to shove, he’s able to stand up for, not only himself, but his teammates. That was a really good sign.”

Not surprisingly, Thursday’s fight impressed some of his teammates.

“You can’t dip your toe in and feel things out,” center Ryan Hartman said. “You’ve got to come in fully ready and do whatever you need to do to make good impressions.”

This opportunity has been a long time coming for Duhaime, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He spent three seasons at Providence College before turning pro, then two seasons with the Iowa Wild playing under coach Tim Army.

The biggest thing Duhaime learned down in Des Moines? How to be a complete player.

“You can’t be one-dimensional,” he said. “You’ve got to bring other elements to it, and penalty kill is a big part of it. I think my size and my speed might help out on the penalty kill a little bit. That’s something they stressed over this past year and something I’ve developed.”

Will it translate to Duhaime making the team out of training camp? That remains to be seen.

“You grow up your whole life wanting to play in the NHL and make the team out of camp,” Duhaime said. “It’d be really special.”