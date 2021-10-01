BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State men’s hockey coach Tom Serratore formally announced the Beavers’ 2021-22 leadership group on Thursday, revealing Ethan Somoza, Brad Johnson and Owen Sillinger as the team’s captains and assigning Alex Adams and Alex Ierullo as alternate captains.

The tradition of Beaver captains dates to the 1947-48 season, when Ed Johnson was named the program’s first. Somoza returns as captain, joining Johnson and Sillinger as the 58th, 59th and 60th players to wear the “C” on the BSU sweater. The captains were selected by a vote of returning players.

“I look at our leadership group as an extension of our coaching staff,” Serratore said in a press release. “This year, our senior class is an experienced group of players with tremendous leadership qualities and that shows with five members being selected as this year’s captains or alternate captains. Ethan Somoza and Brad Johnson opted in as ‘super seniors’ following an abbreviated season due to COVID protocols and are back for their fifth season, so this is an experienced group.”

Somoza led Bemidji State in goals with 15 in 2020-21 and had 20 points. Johnson, an alternate captain last year, was among the Beavers’ top four defensemen in all games and totaled 10 points, third among BSU blueliners. Sillinger was also an alternate captain in 2020-21 and ranked fifth on the team with 13 points.

Adams enters the leadership group after finishing with five points last season. Ierullo debuts as an alternate captain after leading the Beavers with 23 points in 2020-21.

BSU starts the season with an exhibition at North Dakota at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and returns home to open the regular season against Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 8-9 at the Sanford Center.