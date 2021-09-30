GRAND FORKS -- Bemidji State takes on NCHC powerhouse University of North Dakota in an exhibition game at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Beavers are ranked 14th and UND eighth in the preseason USCHO.com poll. Both teams were just one win shy last season of advancing to the Frozen Four with eventual-champion Massachusetts defeating Bemidji State 4-0 and UND falling 3-2 in an epic five-overtime game to Minnesota Duluth.

Follow the action Saturday night on our live blog with BSU beat reporter Christian Babcock.

The Beavers return to Sanford Center Oct. 8 to officially kick off its nonconference season by hosting University of Minnesota Duluth for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop.