BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team starts the 2021-22 season this weekend with a road series against newly minted WCHA member St. Thomas, which rises from Division III to Division I starting this year. BSU will travel to Mendota Heights for a two-game set with the Tommies on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2.

But to hear the Beavers tell it, they’re most excited to just get the season underway.

“It's not so much who we're playing, just the fact it's the opener,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “The season's starting, and at least for now, it looks like it's gonna be a normal season. So just really an exciting time.”

That excitement extends to the opportunity to start the year in an unfamiliar environment against a fresh opponent. These will be BSU’s first contests against St. Thomas in program history, and the team doesn’t have much reference for what they’ll be expecting this weekend.

The Tommies faced an Ohio State team featuring former Bemidji State top-goal scorer Clair DeGeorge Sept. 24-25 in their Division I debut, losing 6-0 and 4-1.

"It's gonna be a new venue,” Scanlan said. “We've never been there before. An opponent we haven't played. So despite all that, it's really just the fact that we get league play and the season starting, and that's what we're focusing on.”

Despite the fact that St. Thomas is making a huge jump in competition this year, the Beavers are not taking their opposition lightly. Forward Lindsey Featherstone, a fifth-year senior from Woodbury, thinks the Tommies will build a fearsome program before long.

“I do think St. Thomas will be really successful really fast,” Featherstone said. “And I think that's just awesome to have another team of that caliber coming into the league.”

The uniqueness of the matchup means that experience is no benefit when it comes to familiarity with the opponent. No current or former BSU player has ever faced off against the new league entrant, which means everyone from fifth-years to freshmen is in the same boat.

"Us as fifth-years, even the freshmen, we're all going to be going in this together with the same expectations,” fifth-year forward Paige Beebe said. “None of us really know what to expect, but obviously we've been watching video, stuff like that. But it's gonna be exciting to just finally play a real series."

The Beavers did have a tune-up exhibition at St. Cloud State on Sept. 25, a game BSU lost 2-1 in overtime. Scanlan thinks that experience will pay dividends as BSU embarks on the start of its regular-season journey and feels more on the line.

“You just don't know. That first game is always a little bit nerve-racking in terms of, are you as prepared as you want to be? Are (the players) going to be familiar with the way we want to play? A lot of those questions got answered on Saturday,” Scanlan said. “... I think it's just going to be a big, big help when we drop the puck Friday. Obviously, it's a little different, it's a regular-season game, but they've got one under their belt, and that's just going to be really beneficial to them.”

Bemidji State drops the puck against St. Thomas at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and 3:01 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.