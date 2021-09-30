MINNEAPOLIS — It is rare for anyone to know exactly what they will be doing four years from now. That is a unique luxury offered to Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko this week.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the University of Minnesota announced a three-year extension of Motzko’s contract, meaning that barring something unforeseen, he will coach the Gophers through the 2025-26 season. The contract offer is subject to approval by the U of M Board of Regents, which will meet next week. Approval is generally a formality.

“It’s an honor to lead this program and to follow in the footsteps of some truly legendary coaches here at the University of Minnesota over the last 100 years,” Motzko said in a statement released by the school. “As a coaching staff, this is always an exciting time of year. You feel the anticipation in the locker room, you feel it on campus, and you feel it throughout the state. This is a special place to coach because of that passion, and I’m very thankful for everyone at the University of Minnesota for continuing to believe in what we are doing here.”

Motzko came to the U of M after 13 seasons at his alma mater, St. Cloud State, and originally signed a five-year contract to coach the Gophers at an average of $592,000 per year. As is spelled out in the new contract, the extension will pay Motzko an average of $660,000 per year. The contract includes monetary incentives for on-ice accomplishments such as winning the Big Ten title, making the NCAA tournament, making the Frozen Four and winning the national title.

In his three seasons of running the Minnesota program, Motzko has a 58-37-11 record, led the team to the 2021 Big Ten tournament title and to their record 38th all-time NCAA Division I tournament appearance and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2020.

“Coach Motzko has done a tremendous job with our men’s hockey program,” Mark Coyle, the U of M athletic director, said in a statement. “He leads with integrity, coaches with passion and cares deeply about his student-athletes. His teams consistently compete at a championship level on and off the ice, and I am excited for him to lead the Gophers for years to come.”

Picked to win the Big Ten title in 2022, the Gophers begin the coming season ranked fourth in both national polls. They are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, having led the nation with 24 wins and holding down the top ranking in the nation for a good portion of the season.

In addition to on-ice accomplishments, Motzko is quick to point out his teams’ academic success. The Gophers program posted its highest team cumulative grade point averages ever in Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 and boasted a program-record 19 Academic All-Big Ten selections last season.