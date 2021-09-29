This might as well be Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason’s third training camp as the man in charge.

He took over on an interim basis on Feb. 14, 2020, coaching 12 games before the NHL abruptly shut down because of the COVID pandemic. He shed the interim tag on July 13, 2020, shortly before the NHL returned to play that season, and jumped right into an accelerated makeshift training camp to get the Wild ready for a playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks.

It was a similar story 10 months ago when Evason only had about a week to get the Wild ready for an abbreviated 56-game regular season in 2021.

Needless to say, the 57-year-old coach has welcomed some normalcy over the past week with Wild training camp in full swing. There are still a couple of weeks until the Oct. 15 season opener and the coaching staff is taking full advantage of the gradual ramp-up.

“Whatever situation is thrown at us, we try to make the best of it,” Evason said. “But it is nice for us to have a regular training camp. We do like getting to our group as quickly as we can. And obviously there’s still that competition.”

It raises the question: What do we know about the Wild a week into training camp? Let’s take a look.

Line combinations

If anything is clear a week at this point, it is that Evason is trying to build some chemistry with his lines. He hasn’t touched a few combinations so far with Joel Eriksson Ek centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman centering Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno, and Freddy Gaudreau centering Victor Rask and Kevin Fiala. In a perfect world, the Wild will be able to roll those lines into the regular season.

No doubt the most intriguing line is Eriksson Ek between Kaprizov and Zuccarello. That has the potential to be a dynamic line for the Wild with seemingly endless firepower. It’s not hard to imagine Eriksson Ek using his 6-foot-3, 210-pound body to carve out some space for Kaprizov and Zuccarello to dazzle with their playmaking skills.

The other lines have some question marks. It is unclear if Hartman can stepped into the shutdown role between Greenway and Foligno. That’s a role in which Eriksson Ek flourished last season. It’s also unclear if Fiala’s linemates will be able to keep up with him.

While the Wild won’t get all the answers over the next couple of weeks, with some preseason games coming up, there should be some clarity before the regular-season opener in two weeks.

Veteran blue line

After the Wild shockingly jettisoned veteran defenseman Ryan Suter during the offseason, many wondered who would play next to captain Jared Spurgeon on the backend. That question got answered on the opening day of free agency when the Wild signed veteran Alex Goligoski to a 1-year, $5 million deal.

Looking at the blue line a week into training camp, it looks like Goligoski will play alongside Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin will pair with best bud Matt Dumba. Those pairings are pretty much set, leaving the coaching staff to figure out which players will fill out the bottom pairing on the blue line.

It looks like Dmitry Kulikov has the inside track at stepping into the starting lineup with Jordie Been and Jon Merrill vying for the final spot. There’s also the possibility that up-and-comer Calen Addison pushes for playing time at some point.

Roster battles

There are some notable roster battles going on as the Wild aim to fill out some of the depth pieces in their lineup. Aside from the internal competition between Benn and Merrill for the final spot on the blue line, a number of players are competing for the spot next to Nico Sturm and Nick Bjugstad. Yes, that means Sturm and Bjugstad are good bets to be in the lineup for Game 1.

Who will join them? Will it be top prospect Matt Boldy? How about gritty winger Brandon Duhaime? Or maybe even veteran winger Kyle Rau? Each of those players has gotten a chance to skate alongside Sturm and Bjugstad so far, with fellow prospect Marco Rossi, high-scoring Adam Beckman and speedy Conor Dewar also getting a look.

It could come down to what exactly the Wild are hoping to accomplish with that role. Though players like Boldy and Rossi are flashier, and likely will make a big impact in the future, the Wild might not want to bury them on the bottom half of the lineup for the time being. That could open the door for someone like, say, Duhaime, who has put in his time in the minor leagues.

It will be interesting to see how things play out over the next couple of weeks, especially with some roster cuts coming sooner rather than later.