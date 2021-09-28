As a proud Iron Range native and a University of Minnesota alumnus, Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski has been waiting for a long time to play again in his home state. He put in 14 seasons in the NHL, to be exact, before he got the chance.

Better late than never, right?

That said, as the 36-year-old Goligoski prepares for his first season actually playing for the Wild, he admits it doesn’t feel much different. Not yet anyway.

“It feels like another season of getting my legs under me and being in the best shape I can for when Game 1 hits,” Goligoski said. “It’ll be nice once we’re in the season. We obviously know our way around the city, and to have that comfort and to have family and friends around is going to be awesome.”

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Goligoski has managed to sidestep some of the distractions that sometimes come with a homecoming. Ask anyone in the Wild locker room about the man they affectionately call Goose, and they will laud his professionalism.

It doesn’t matter if it’s coach Dean Evason, captain Jared Spurgeon or even someone in the Wild public relations department. The messaging about Goligoski remains the same.

That might explain why general manager Bill Guerin made it a point of emphasis to sign Goligoski this offseason. Not long after free agency opened on July 28, the Wild announced the signing of Goligoski to 1-year, $5 million deal.

It was a natural fit for both sides.

It gave Goligoski a chance to come home — something he’s coveted throughout his career — and it gave the Wild a plug-and-play replacement for veteran defenseman Ryan Suter. That was a glaring need after the Wild shockingly cut Suter in the offseason.

When the Oct. 15 season opener against the Anaheim Ducks rolls around, Goligoski and Spurgeon certainly look the part of a top pairing a week into training camp. They have been cool, calm and collected in their own zone, and when the play has gone the other way, both are more than willing to join the rush.

“He’s always in the right spot,” Goligoski said of Spurgeon. “I think anyone can play with him.”

As for Goligoski, he takes pride in the fact that the Wild handpicked him to replace Suter in the lineup. It’s something he doesn’t take lightly.

“I feel like I’m well prepared,” he said. “I’ve played against a lot of top lines throughout my career, so I’m comfortable playing against those top lines now. I want to do whatever I have to do for this team to win hockey games.”

And it’s clear to him that the Wild plan on winning a lot of hockey games.

“I think definitely with this group I can tell already that they want to build off last season,” Goligoski said. “I think everyone is excited about how last season went here. But I don’t think anyone feels comfortable. It’s a good feeling that everyone wants more here and is ready to push for that. It’s exciting.”

Maybe the only thing not exciting for Goligoski is the winter. He spent the past decade playing for the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes.

“My wife is not looking forward to that,” Goligoski said of winter. We’re soft now. We haven’t seen a winter in awhile. We’re getting our jackets out and stuff. We’ll be ready.”