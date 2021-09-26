ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team lost in overtime Saturday in St. Cloud, as St. Cloud State’s Emma Gentry scored the game-winning goal in the 3-on-3 overtime session to give the Huskies a 2-1 exhibition win.

SCSU started the scoring in the third period with a wrist shot by Jenniina Nylund from the slot to give the Huskies the lead with 19:06 remaining. BSU answered with 16:27 left in the period on a score by Alyssa Watkins, off assists from Ella Anick and Kayla Santl, to tie the contest at 1.

Neither team scored for the remainder of regulation, forcing the 3-on-3 overtime. In the extra period, Gentry zipped in a puck with 1:38 remaining to decide the outcome.

The Beavers return to the ice for their regular season debut on the road against St. Thomas at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, in Mendota Heights.





St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)

BSU 0 0 1 0 -- 1

SCSU 0 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, SCSU GOAL, Nylund (Gentry), 0:54; 2, BSU GOAL, Watkins (Anick, Santl), 3:33.

Overtime -- 3, SCSU GOAL, Gentry (Skrdlova, Hall), 3:22.