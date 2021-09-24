The Rink Live reporters Jess Myers, Mick Hatten, Brad Schlossman and Matt Wellens discuss the opening of the WCHA season, St. Thomas hockey, the CCHA, Gophers men, Big Ten hockey and more in this episode.

