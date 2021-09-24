SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Plans for Augustana University to add an NCAA Division I men's hockey program are ramping up.

Augustana announced Friday, Sept. 24, that there will be a public groundbreaking event for the arena that will be the home for the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The event will also include the formal announcement of the hockey program.

The event will take place south of 33rd Street on South Grange Avenue. Guests should park in the Elmen Center parking lot.

Augustana announced on June 16 that it planned on adding the sport and that T. Denny Sanford for the lead gift to facilitate the addition of the sport.

