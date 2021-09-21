As the Beavers enter what should be a 2021-22 season with fewer COVID-19 interruptions and restrictions, head coach Tom Serratore hopes that the team’s experience and character will show through for a full slate against a tough schedule.

"Our schedule this year, we feel, is the most parity we've had since the old WCHA,” Serratore said during Tuesday’s Central Collegiate Hockey Association media day. “We feel these eight teams (in the CCHA) are going to be very strong, and every night is going to be a dogfight. We play 14 games against teams who were in the NCAA Tournament last year ... I think the fans are gonna get their money's worth.”

To weather that schedule, BSU will rely on its leadership, comprised of captains Ethan Somoza, Brad Johnson and Owen Sillinger and alternate captains Alex Ierullo and Alex Adams. Serratore particularly singled out Somoza and Johnson, two players returning for their fifth years with the program, as leaders who set the tone for the team.

“You can't put a price tag on having those guys back,” Serratore said. “(It’s) the experience, not only the playing experience, but the quality of people. And when you have quality people like Johnson, Ethan back, it spreads to the rest of the locker room. I mean, when those guys said they were coming back, you could just see the whole room light up.

“And as for my coaching staff, we lit up as well, because we just know what we're getting from those guys night in and night out. Again, not only the effort on the ice, but what they do off the ice. The messages they send, how they conduct themselves in the classroom, outside the classroom, in the weight room, they're just A-plus people.”

One person BSU won’t return is goaltender Zach Driscoll, who transferred to North Dakota in the offseason after leading the Beavers to the Elite Eight. “Drizzy,” as he was affectionately known by his teammates and coaches, leaves a big hole in front of the net. Bemidji State will turn to younger, less established players in 2021-22 and hope to replicate the success Driscoll, a third-team WCHA selection in 2020-21, had in his senior year.

“What it's about right now is competition, and we have three goalies,” Serratore said. “I can't say anything more than that, because we've only had our four-hours-a-week practices. But they're competing for a job and it's a great opportunity for these guys. And we just gotta let that play out.”

As position battles play out in practice, the Beavers have enjoyed a return to a more normal preseason routine. Though, as Serratore noted, “normal” is still a relative term -- things have not fully returned to the way they used to be before the pandemic.

“Yeah, (it's) a little easier. It's still not the way it was,” Serratore said. “We're not back to the normalcy of a couple years ago, but it's a lot easier. And things are a lot better. So, yeah, I mean, it helps, but (COVID-19)'s there, there's no question. It's there in a multitude of different ways, but we don't discuss it, we don't talk about it.

“The biggest thing is the task at hand. What's the task at hand? Practice that particular day. The theme in practice, what we're trying to accomplish as a team. They're back to practicing and playing, and we're back to teaching and coaching.”

BSU will return to playing games with an exhibition on the road against Driscoll and North Dakota on Oct. 2 before returning to the Sanford Center to open the regular season against Minnesota Duluth at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 8.