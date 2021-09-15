Phil Fox grew up in Stillwater and played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League before playing four seasons (2007-11) at Northern Michigan. As he begins his third season as the head coach and general manager of the NAHL's New Mexico Wolves, Fox discusses what has changed in the league since he played in it, playing for Wildcats head coach Walt Kyle, becoming a dad for the second time and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.