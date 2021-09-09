EDINA -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team was voted to finish sixth by league coaches in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's preseason poll.

The Beavers received 16 votes in the poll, tying them with St. Cloud State. Wisconsin (49 points, seven first-place votes), Ohio State (40, one first-place vote) and Minnesota (37) round out the poll's top three.

Wisconsin's Daryl Watts, who won the 2021 WCHA Player of the Year award, was the leading candidate for 2022 WCHA Preseason Player of the Year with three votes. Minnesota forward Peyton Hemp and Wisconsin's Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz each received two votes to share the nod for WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Bemidji State will commence its 2021-22 campaign Oct. 1-2 with a WCHA series against new league member University of St. Thomas.

2021-22 WCHA Women's Hockey Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Wisconsin 49; 2-Ohio State 40; 3-Minnesota 37; 4-Minnesota Duluth 34; 5-Minnesota State 25; T6-Bemidji State 16; T6-St. Cloud State 16; 8-St. Thomas 7.