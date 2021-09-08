University of St. Thomas men's hockey assistant coach Leon Hayward's hockey career has taken him from the East Coast to Texas to Colorado before ending up in St. Paul for the first season of NCAA Division I hockey with the Tommies. But it all started in ... Seattle. Hayward talks about growing up and playing hockey on the West Coast, playing and coaching prep hockey on the East Coast, playing pro hockey, coaching at Colorado College and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.