BEMIDJI -- After a year with limited fans in attendance, the Sanford Center is planning to fully open its doors in 2021-22 for the Bemidji State hockey season.

Season tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at $275, and include a reserved seat to all 17 of the men’s team’s regular season home games. Season tickets also “include the potential of up to three CCHA home playoff matchups,” according to a release.

Additionally, season ticket holders also receive a general admission ticket to attend the BSU women’s hockey team’s 16 regular season games at the Sanford Center.

Tickets are also available in premium seating areas, such as center ice, the club section and bar seats. Ticket packages in those sections begin at $375 per seat.

The deadline to purchase season tickets is Sept. 12. Fans who buy season tickets before the deadline will also be eligible for an exclusive single-game ticket presale before they are available to the general public.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, call 218-441-4006.

Single-game tickets go on sale for the general public Sept. 13.