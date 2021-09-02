On July 28, Ashley Chase was named the director of operations, media relations and play-by-play broadcaster for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the North American Hockey League. She is the first female team play-by-play broadcaster across junior hockey in the United States. She discusses her new job, how she became a hockey fan growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, breaks news on Eric Schlie and former St. Cloud State defenseman Clark Kuster being named assistant coaches for the Norsemen and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers. Schlie spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., as a boys hockey assistant coach under head coach George Gwozdecky.