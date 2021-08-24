Last week, Cory Laylin was named a new assistant men's hockey coach for the University of St. Thomas after spending the last seven seasons as the head coach at Hamline University. He fills the position vacated by Stu Bickel, who took a job as an assistant coach in the AHL. Laylin was a star for St. Cloud Apollo High School, then played for the University of Minnesota (1988-92) and played professionally in the United States, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia and Austria before retiring in 2008. He shares memories from his playing days and talks coaching with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.