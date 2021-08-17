Jordy Christian's family includes some of the biggest names in USA Hockey. Christian talks about growing up in a hockey family, his playing days at St. Cloud State, trying his hand at pro hockey and giving back to the game by volunteering for youth hockey associations in Grand Forks and Fargo with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers. Christian is currently volunteering for the Fargo Angels and helping get an arena built. Learn more about the Fargo Angels at www.fargoangelshockey.org.