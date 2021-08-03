DULUTH -- Former Minnesota Duluth women's hockey standout Julianne Vasichek was named head coach of the St. Scholastica women's hockey team on Monday after serving the past two seasons as an assistant coach.

Vasichek has been with the Saints' program for the past five seasons, but was elevated to full-time assistant coach in 2019. She replaces Jackie MacMillan, who on Monday announced her resignation after guiding the program for all 11 seasons of its existence.

In the announcement, St. Scholastica said MacMillan resigned "to pursue other opportunities."

MacMillan (149-107-32) capped her career at CSS in 2020-21 with the program's one and only Northern Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title. Last season was the Saints' last in the NCHA as both the men's and women's programs are moving to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference starting in 2021-22.

MacMillan was named NCHA Coach of the Year in two of the last three seasons (2019 and 2021) as she led the program to three-straight NCHA postseason finals. Her teams featured four All-Americans, including four-time All-American and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Nina Waidacher of Switzerland.

Vasichek — nicknamed "Montana" because she hails from Great Falls, Montana — played four seasons for the Bulldogs from 2001-05, helping the program win back-to-back national championships in 2002 and 2003. She was an All-American in 2003-04 and 2004-05 and played on the U.S. Women's National Team in 2003-04.

Vasichek was also on the Bulldogs' staff in 2010 when the program won its fifth NCAA title.

The Saints are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Nov. 2 against Wisconsin-Superior at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.