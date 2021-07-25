MINNEAPOLIS -- Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Minnesota Gophers head coach Bob Motzko, died following a car accident late Saturday, July 24. Police say he was a passenger in a vehicle with two other occupants, one of which died at the scene.

The University of Minnesota Athletic Department released a brief statement on Sunday morning.

"We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved," said Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle. "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families, as they mourn the loss of loved ones."

A 2020 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School, Motzko played in two state hockey tournaments for the Crusaders and spent last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL and with the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL. Mack played his junior season of high school hockey at Minnetonka, after the Motzko family moved to the Twin Cities in 2018 when Bob was hired as the Gophers' coach.

To a great captain, an outstanding player, a fantastic teammate, and most importantly an unbelievable person, we are going to miss you so much. You left an indelible mark on our program and with every person who interacted with your infectious personality. We love you Mack. pic.twitter.com/OPZquzGbzI — Cathedral Hockey (@CHSPuckSquad) July 25, 2021

At 11:47 p.m. on Saturday night, Orono police reported a fatal accident at the intersection of North Shore Drive and Bohns Point Road. The initial report had one person deceased at the scene and two others with serious injuries. A previous police release said they were responding to a single-vehicle accident at 3120 North Shore Drive in Orono. A vehicle traveling at high speed left the road and struck several trees.

A 24-year-old passenger in the front seat died at the scene. A 51-year-old driver and Motzko, who was in the back seat, sustained critical injuries and were transported to North Memorial Medical Center. Motzko later died at the hospital.

The press release noted that alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash, and the case is still under investigation.