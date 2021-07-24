Wild general manager Bill Guerin stressed the importance of hitting on draft picks heading into this weekend. After buying out veteran stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter a couple of weeks ago, the Wild will be relying on some of these prospects to make an impact in the coming years.
Though it’ll still be a few years before anyone knows how well the Wild actually did in the 2021 NHL draft, it’s clear Guerin, director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett, and the rest of the war room feel good about what they accomplished in the first round on Friday night.
Jesper Wallstedt (No. 20 overall, first round)
Hometown: Vasteras, Sweden
Position: Goaltender
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 214 pounds
Analysis: “Jesper is a strong technical goaltender. He is very mature, calm, and well-seasoned.” — Brackett
Carson Lambos (No. 26 overall, first round)
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Position: Defenseman
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Weight: 197 pounds
Analysis: “Carson is a two-way, rugged, hard defender. He has a high compete level and excellent hockey sense.” — Brackett
Jack Peart (No. 54 overall, second round)
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Position: Defenseman
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 186 pounds
Analysis: “Jack is a two-way, mobile, strong puck-handling defender with a high hockey IQ.” — Brackett
Caedan Bankier (No. 86 overall, third round)
Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia
Position: Center
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Analysis: “Caedan is a two-way forward with a real knack for scoring. He is very opportunistic around the net and has a high hockey sense.” — Brackett
Kyle Masters (No. 118 overall, fourth round)
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Position: Defenseman
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Weight: 175 pounds
Analysis: “Kyle is a right-shot, puck-moving defender with elite quickness and mobility.” — Brackett
Josh Pillar (No. 127 overall, fourth round)
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Position: Center
Height: 5 feet, 11
Weight: 178 pounds
Analysis: “Josh is a two-way, high energy forward and leading scorer of the Kamloops this past season.” — Brackett.
Nate Benoit (No. 182 overall, sixth round)
Hometown: Bow, New Hampshire
Position: Defenseman
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 168 pounds
Analysis: “Nate is a strong skater, two-way defender with bite. He will play a year in the USHL before his commitment to the University of North Dakota.” — Brackett.