Wild general manager Bill Guerin stressed the importance of hitting on draft picks heading into this weekend. After buying out veteran stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter a couple of weeks ago, the Wild will be relying on some of these prospects to make an impact in the coming years.

Though it’ll still be a few years before anyone knows how well the Wild actually did in the 2021 NHL draft, it’s clear Guerin, director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett, and the rest of the war room feel good about what they accomplished in the first round on Friday night.

Jesper Wallstedt (No. 20 overall, first round)

Hometown: Vasteras, Sweden

Position: Goaltender

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 214 pounds

Analysis: “Jesper is a strong technical goaltender. He is very mature, calm, and well-seasoned.” — Brackett

Carson Lambos (No. 26 overall, first round)

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 197 pounds

Analysis: “Carson is a two-way, rugged, hard defender. He has a high compete level and excellent hockey sense.” — Brackett

Jack Peart (No. 54 overall, second round)

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Position: Defenseman

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 186 pounds

Analysis: “Jack is a two-way, mobile, strong puck-handling defender with a high hockey IQ.” — Brackett

Caedan Bankier (No. 86 overall, third round)

Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia

Position: Center

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

Analysis: “Caedan is a two-way forward with a real knack for scoring. He is very opportunistic around the net and has a high hockey sense.” — Brackett

Kyle Masters (No. 118 overall, fourth round)

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 175 pounds

Analysis: “Kyle is a right-shot, puck-moving defender with elite quickness and mobility.” — Brackett

Josh Pillar (No. 127 overall, fourth round)

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Position: Center

Height: 5 feet, 11

Weight: 178 pounds

Analysis: “Josh is a two-way, high energy forward and leading scorer of the Kamloops this past season.” — Brackett.

Nate Benoit (No. 182 overall, sixth round)

Hometown: Bow, New Hampshire

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 168 pounds

Analysis: “Nate is a strong skater, two-way defender with bite. He will play a year in the USHL before his commitment to the University of North Dakota.” — Brackett.