Jack Peart has been recognized as the state of Minnesota's best high school player for 2021 and was picked by the State of Hockey's NHL team, the Minnesota Wild, on Saturday, July 24.

Peart, the state of Minnesota's Mr. Hockey and Reed Larson award winner, was selected in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Peart also became the second Minnesotan (Chaz Lucius, Grant, Winnipeg, 19th overall) selected in this year's draft. The Reed Larson Award goes to the state's top high school defenseman and Mr. Hockey to the top player.

Peart, an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for St. Cloud State in the fall. He is the seventh-highest St. Cloud State player to be taken in the the draft and the second-highest player from Grand Rapids to be taken in the draft (2007, Patrick White, 25th, Vancouver).

He will join the Huskies in the fall and there and another Minnesota Wild draft pick, junior forward Sam Hentges (7th round, 2018). Hentges has played the last three seasons for the Huskies. There is another St. Cloud State connection with the Wild in Matt Hendricks, who is the team's assistant director of player development. Hendricks played for St. Cloud State from 2000-04.

Besides being a captain for the Thunderhawks last season, Peart also spent time playing juniors for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League.

With Grand Rapids, he led the team in assists (24), points (35), power-play goals (5), power-play assists (7), short-handed assists (3) and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (3).. In three varsity seasons with the Thunderhawks, he had 32 goals, 88 points, 28 penalty minutes, 13 power-play goals, 17 power-play assists, 95 blocked shots and seven game-winning goals.

After the high school season, he became the third player from Grand Rapids (Aaron Miskovich, 1997; Avery Peterson, 2014) to be named Mr. Hockey. Mr. Hockey has been awarded in the state since 1985. He is the second player (Jake Bischoff, 2013) from Grand Rapids to receive the Reed Larson Award, which has been awarded since 2013.

He began the 2020-21 season with the Force, returned to Grand Rapids for the high school season and then rejoined Fargo for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. In the regular season, he played on Fargo's top defensive pairing and had one goal, 14 assists, 14 penalty minutes and was a plus 1 in 24 games. In the postseason, he had two goals, seven points, two penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in nine games, helping the Force win the Western Conference playoff title.

After the junior season ended, Peart was one of 44 players invited by USA Hockey to take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. The event is part of the process to select the national junior (20-and-under) team that will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships, which will take place Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

In 2019, he played for Under-17 Team USA in the Five Nations Tournament in Germany.

RELATED:

Peart, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, is known as an intelligent, two-way defenseman with good skating and puck skills.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him, but he's a little mix of Jimmy Schuldt and Jack Ahcan," Huskies coach Larson said, referring to two All-American defensemen for the Huskies. "He's got some of the offensive flair that Jack and Jimmy had (for us), but he's also got that really mobile skating ability that allows him to defend really well. He can really play both ends of the ice.

"He's also got that jam and competitiveness that both of those guys had."

Larson made those comments after Peart signed to play for the Huskies in November. Schuldt and Ahcan have both played games in the NHL since leaving St. Cloud State, Schuldt with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 and Ahcan with the Boston Bruins in 2021.

Highest drafted players from SCSU

2021 — Jack Peart, D, 2nd round, 54th overall, Minnesota

2017 — Ryan Poehling, F, 1st, 25th, Montreal

2016 — Dennis Cholowski, D, 1st, 20th, Detroit

2006 — Andreas Nodl, F, 2nd, 39th, Philadelphia

1997 — Brian Gaffaney, D, 2nd, 44th, Pittsburgh

1996 — Josh DeWolf, D, 2nd, 41st, New Jersey

1996 — Matt Cullen, F, 2nd, 35th, Anaheim

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.