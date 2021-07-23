BLOOMINGTON -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team put 19 student-athletes on the American Hockey Coaches Association’s 2020-21 Division I Krampade All-American Scholars list, announced by the WCHA on Monday.

The WCHA totalled 81 student-athletes on the list, and BSU led all seven schools with its 19 selections.

The AHCA adopted revised criteria for the list due to the effects of COVID-19. To qualify, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.6 or higher for each semester.

Mak Langei headlines the bunch, as she was also named the AHCA’s 2020-21 Student-Athlete of the Year.

Alongside Langei, Bemidji State’s honorees are: Cheyenne Abear (Brainerd); Paige Anderson (Andover); Clair DeGeorge (Anchorage, Alaska); Abigail DeLaRosa (Hugo); Kerigan Dowhy (The Pas, Manitoba); Abby Ecker (Grey Eagle); Lindsey Featherstone (Woodbury); Hannah Hogenson (Anchorage, Alaska); Reece Hunt (Nelson, B.C.); Tina Kampa (Maple Grove); Ellie Moser (Farmington); Graysen Myers (Fargo, N.D.); Taylor Nelson (Carlton); Mya Neugent (Sun Prairie, Wis.); Kayla Santl (Roseau); Anika Stoskopf (Roseau); Claudia Verkerke (White Bear Lake); and Kara Werth (Moorhead).