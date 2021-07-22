MANCHESTER, U.K. -- Adam Brady is heading across the pond to continue his playing career.

The former Bemidji State men’s hockey captain recently signed with the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom.

Brady is transitioning to European hockey after spending the 2020-21 season with the Kansas City Mavericks of the East Coast Hockey League, where he tallied 36 points (17g-19a) in 57 games.

Brady spent four seasons at BSU and played in his final three, totalling 113 games and 81 points (35g-46a) from 2017-20. In 2019-20, the forward became just the second Beaver ever recognized as an All-WCHA First Team honoree. That season, Brady also led the nation with 12 power-play goals to set Bemidji State’s single-season Division I-era record.

The Delhi, Ontario, native was also a three-time recipient of the WCHA’s Scholar-Athlete Award and a three-time WCHA All-Academic Team member.

The Manchester Storm will announce their 2021-22 schedule on Aug. 5.